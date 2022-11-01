Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $282.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

