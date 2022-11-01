Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $320.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

