Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $126,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $266.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,478. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

