Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

