Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,340 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

