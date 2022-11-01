UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.01 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of €6.35 ($6.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.43 and a 200-day moving average of €3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

