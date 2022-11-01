UBS Group Trims MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Target Price to GBX 250

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital cut shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

MNSKY stock remained flat at 15.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a 52 week low of 15.60 and a 52 week high of 15.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.60.

