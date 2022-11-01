Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $842,883.00 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $94.36 million and $842,883.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00563291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00233802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00069438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30685226 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $692,051.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

