Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of RARE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,723. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
