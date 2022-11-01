Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,723. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,729.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.