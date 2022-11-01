Umee Self Reported Market Cap Hits $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and $475,773.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umee has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,504.69 or 0.31652528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About Umee

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.