Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Unifi had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.15 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,472. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Unifi by 20.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Unifi by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFI. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.