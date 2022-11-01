Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,974.50 ($48.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,948.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,815.89. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a market cap of £100.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,027.81.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,602.04%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.