Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $5.33 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $163.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00034127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00268379 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.89517756 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $164,071,995.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.