United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.99

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.