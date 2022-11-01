United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

URI stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.67. 16,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

