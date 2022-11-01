UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 151,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,284,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.16. 54,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The firm has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average of $514.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.