Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 194.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Further Reading

