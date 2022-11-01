Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Further Reading
