Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.
Universal Insurance Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 281,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,771. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.