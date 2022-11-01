Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 281,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,771. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

