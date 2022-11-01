Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.60 or 0.31556618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

