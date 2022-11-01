Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.14

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 10770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

