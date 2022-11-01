Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 1,747,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

