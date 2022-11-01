VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EGY opened at GBX 477.50 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £285.67 million and a PE ratio of 333.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 435.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.76. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 225.96 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 667.97 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

