Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

VLO stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

