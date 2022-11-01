Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.