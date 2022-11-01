VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,859. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

