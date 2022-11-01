Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 870,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

