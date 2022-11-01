Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 285,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

