Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Trimmed by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,728,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,803. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.