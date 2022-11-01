Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.70. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
