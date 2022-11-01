Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 281.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.13. The company had a trading volume of 162,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.51 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

