Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.23. 207,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.51 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

