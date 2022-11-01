Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

