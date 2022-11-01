Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 124644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.
VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
