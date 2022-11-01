Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

