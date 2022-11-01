Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.00 million-$142.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.54 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 35.1 %

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 450,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,732. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

