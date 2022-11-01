Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.58 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 35.5 %

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $9.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 664.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

