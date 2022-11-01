Vaxart (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vaxart by 165.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vaxart by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

