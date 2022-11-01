Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $63.54 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169252 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,837,786.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

