VEON (VEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

