VEON (VEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.
VEON Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
