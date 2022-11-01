Verge Price Up 0.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and $460,068.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,470.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00734365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00562371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00230804 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,638,888 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

