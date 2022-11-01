Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.04% of Vericel worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

