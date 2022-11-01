Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 736,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

