Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $312.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day moving average is $281.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

