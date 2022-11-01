Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.