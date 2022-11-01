VIBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $225.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. VIBE has a total market cap of $662,273.26 and $225.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,504.69 or 0.31652528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

