VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VirnetX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in VirnetX by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Stock Performance

Shares of VirnetX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 119,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,482. VirnetX has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 32,192.59%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Further Reading

