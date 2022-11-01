Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.