Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 981,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,748,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Trading Up 3.8 %
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.