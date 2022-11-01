Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Visteon Stock Up 3.5 %

Visteon stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

