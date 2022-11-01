Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.08.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Visteon Stock Up 3.5 %
Visteon stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
