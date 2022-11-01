Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Price Performance
Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,637. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
