Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,637. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.